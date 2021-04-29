QuickSwap (QUICK) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $16.63 Million

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded up 63% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $191.38 million and approximately $16.63 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 630.9% against the dollar. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,198.00 or 0.02250195 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00066069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00281604 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $592.91 or 0.01113656 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00026175 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.11 or 0.00712084 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,147.30 or 0.99825943 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

