Quidel (QDEL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Quidel to post earnings of $5.29 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, analysts expect Quidel to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $38 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quidel stock opened at $111.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.25 and a 200 day moving average of $191.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel has a 12-month low of $105.93 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

