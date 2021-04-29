Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.89 million.

NASDAQ:QUMU remained flat at $$6.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,166. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.52. Qumu has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 million. Qumu had a negative return on equity of 78.80% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

QUMU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qumu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Qumu in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Qumu in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of Qumu stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers software on a license, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and other services.

