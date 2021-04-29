QunQun Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last week, QunQun has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $4.71 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

