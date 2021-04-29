RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Trading Up 4.5%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.90. 21,989 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 713,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

The company has a market cap of $645.79 million, a P/E ratio of 216.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.28 million for the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RADA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 2,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 392,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 375,094 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the 4th quarter worth $2,118,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 70,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 47,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 234,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after buying an additional 43,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

