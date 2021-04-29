Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) is Denali Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 3,111.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,600 shares during the period. Radian Group comprises about 1.5% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Radian Group worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Radian Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RDN opened at $24.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $25.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.58%.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

