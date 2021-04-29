Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Update

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the March 31st total of 16,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of RDN stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,897. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.65. Radian Group has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

