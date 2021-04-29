Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Hits New 1-Year High at $25.26

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.26 and last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 5439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.92.

RDN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.65.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Radian Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radian Group (NYSE:RDN)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

