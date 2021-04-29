RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Short Interest Update

RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDVWF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. RadView Software has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.

About RadView Software

RadView Software Ltd. develops and markets software for testing the performance, scalability, and integrity of Internet applications. Its WebLOAD provides various solutions, such as Website, Java, NET, Oracle forms, Web services/REST, and Selenium load testing solutions, as well as continuous integration, CRM and ERP performance testing, and campus management platforms testing solutions.

