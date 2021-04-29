RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) Short Interest Update

RadView Software Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RDVWF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RDVWF opened at $0.04 on Thursday. RadView Software has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04.
