RAI Finance (RAI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.62 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 29th. One RAI Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00003418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $65.79 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00062878 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $148.60 or 0.00280909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004499 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.67 or 0.01105233 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00025983 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.88 or 0.00708646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,047.97 or 1.00278596 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About RAI Finance

RAI Finance was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,386,857 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

