Raiden Network Token Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.00 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00001891 BTC on popular exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $51.68 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00013478 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00352825 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005073 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

