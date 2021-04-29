Rally (RLY) Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 30.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Rally coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rally has traded up 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market cap of $143.66 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Rally Profile

Rally was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,983,050 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

