Ralph Lauren Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,995 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 734% compared to the average daily volume of 479 put options.

RL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,911 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,911,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,861,000 after buying an additional 442,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,833,000 after acquiring an additional 144,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $132.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $62.37 and a fifty-two week high of $135.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.42.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

