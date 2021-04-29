RAMP (RAMP) One Day Volume Tops $24.17 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $143.54 million and $24.17 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00000938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00068006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00078404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $439.11 or 0.00822663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00097534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,763,738 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

