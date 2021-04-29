Rarible Price Hits $19.81 on Major Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 29th. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for $19.81 or 0.00036986 BTC on popular exchanges. Rarible has a market capitalization of $71.39 million and $5.79 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rarible has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rarible alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00078284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00822033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00097253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About Rarible

Rarible (CRYPTO:RARI) is a coin. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,603,468 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.