RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Shares Up 4.8%

Shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) shot up 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $850.25 and last traded at $850.25. 8 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 89 shares. The stock had previously closed at $811.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTLLF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $825.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $861.73.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

