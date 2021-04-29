Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.42 Million

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. One Raven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and $72,370.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.62 or 0.00064921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00280763 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $596.28 or 0.01118256 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00026284 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.08 or 0.00709043 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,332.30 or 1.00018186 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,421,302,193 coins. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars.

