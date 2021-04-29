Raymond James Boosts MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target to $68.00

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s previous close.

HZO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MarineMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $58.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $12.92 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.13.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other MarineMax news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,680. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MarineMax by 13,690.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

