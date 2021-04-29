Raymond James Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $215.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Barclays boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.52.

TSCO stock opened at $189.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $99.04 and a 12-month high of $192.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.04 and its 200 day moving average is $154.00.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

