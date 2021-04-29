Raymond James Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.54. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNR. CSFB set a C$122.00 target price on Canadian National Railway and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$145.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.31.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$134.19 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$108.78 and a 12 month high of C$149.44. The company has a market cap of C$95.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$144.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$140.98.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.62 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 46.80%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Donald Carty bought 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$133.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$381,926.04. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 72,866 shares in the company, valued at C$9,730,567.32. Also, Senior Officer James Barry Cairns sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.68, for a total value of C$163,548.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$109,423.65. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $1,518,026.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

