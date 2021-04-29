Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.07. 667,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,235. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.59. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $132.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $22,377,585.78. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

