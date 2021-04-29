Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,106 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises 1.8% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Raymond James worth $23,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after purchasing an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,565,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,453,000 after buying an additional 15,960 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,854,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on RJF. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Raymond James from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.03. The stock had a trading volume of 19,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,635. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.47 and its 200-day moving average is $103.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,286,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733. 10.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.