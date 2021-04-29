Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,208 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Raymond James worth $19,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raymond James alerts:

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

NYSE RJF opened at $131.17 on Thursday. Raymond James has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $132.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In other news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total transaction of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 in the last ninety days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.