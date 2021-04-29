Raymond James Raises CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Price Target to $16.00

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist upped their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CFB stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.86. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $754.54 million, a PE ratio of 208.57 and a beta of 1.42.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Jana Merfen purchased 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900. 8.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $858,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $2,932,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,000. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.