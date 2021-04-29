Raymond James Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $95.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

Shares of NYSE:EHC traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.74. The company had a trading volume of 5,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,138. The company has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $89.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

