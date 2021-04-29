Raymond James Weighs in on TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$125.20 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.78.

TSE RNW opened at C$19.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.72. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$13.59 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48. The stock has a market cap of C$5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.17.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0783 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

