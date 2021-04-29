Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $97.00. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock. Raytheon Technologies traded as high as $83.80 and last traded at $83.51, with a volume of 39822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.08.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RTX. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $126.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

