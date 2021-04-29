RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.58. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.17.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 309.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,630. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $399.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.93. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

