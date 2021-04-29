RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.62

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.62 and traded as high as $3.70. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $3.66, with a volume of 35,629 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCMT. B. Riley increased their target price on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $42.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.87.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). RCM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 3.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RCM Technologies stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.38% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

