RE/MAX (RMAX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. RE/MAX has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, analysts expect RE/MAX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

Shares of RMAX stock opened at $35.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $662.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.55. RE/MAX has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $43.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Compass Point lowered RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which operates through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate franchise services. Its brands include RE/MAX real estate brokerage services and Motto Mortgage brokerage franchises. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.