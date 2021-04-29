Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Real Matters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

RLLMF traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 5,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92. Real Matters has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $24.51.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

