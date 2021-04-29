Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target Cut to C$35.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 105.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Real Matters in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Real Matters from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Real Matters from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.90.

REAL stock traded down C$1.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$17.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,809,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,225. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.01. Real Matters has a 1-year low of C$13.87 and a 1-year high of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total value of C$50,617.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,607,384 shares in the company, valued at C$60,865,586.54. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $342,182 over the last quarter.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

