Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Shares Down 10.7%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) shares fell 10.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$16.44 and last traded at C$16.44. 423,106 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 586,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on REAL. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$29.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Real Matters to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.01.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.81, for a total value of C$47,441.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,710,384 shares in the company, valued at C$42,861,741.54. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $342,182.

About Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

