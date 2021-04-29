Realio Network (RIO) Trading 4.5% Higher This Week

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Over the last week, Realio Network has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Realio Network has a total market cap of $12.77 million and approximately $495,817.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00003628 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00066876 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.33 or 0.00278654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.68 or 0.01111596 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00026450 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.46 or 0.00717440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,435.20 or 0.99714393 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Realio Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

