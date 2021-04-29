RealTract Price Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded down 39.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. RealTract has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $3,073.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RealTract Coin Profile

RealTract (CRYPTO:RET) is a coin. RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 coins. The official website for RealTract is realtract.network . The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial . RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RealTract is going to launch Smart Contract 2.0 on Blockchain 4.0. RealTract aims to create a truly democratic and decentralized blockchain enabling common users to get the benefits from the blockchain technology and digital currencies. RealTract aims to implement a real practical and powerful support mechanism for blockchain and provide the infrastructure for all kinds of blockchain-based applications, and an underlying development platform for all kinds of DApps and practical and feasible solutions for constructing the global blockchain of future. “

Buying and Selling RealTract

