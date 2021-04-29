Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Russel Metals (RUSMF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Russel Metals (OTCMKTS: RUSMF):

4/16/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $26.50 to $28.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $27.00 to $33.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $31.50 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – Russel Metals had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $26.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Russel Metals was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $26.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of RUSMF opened at $23.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.22. Russel Metals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $23.00.

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

