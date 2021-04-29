Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) recently:

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

4/13/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

4/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating.

4/7/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $43.00.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $28.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $63.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

4/6/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $40.00.

4/5/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $73.00.

4/5/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/5/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $44.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co..

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $61.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $66.00 to $57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $65.00.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $42.00 to $28.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $68.00.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $61.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $60.00 to $43.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.59. 1,023,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,153,108. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 63.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $121.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $426,591.69. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 39,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 2,051 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $103,801.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,888.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,782 shares of company stock worth $1,355,437 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 46,555 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 269,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 32,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.