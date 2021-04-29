Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Exchange Income (EIF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Exchange Income (TSE: EIF):

4/28/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$39.50 to C$42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Exchange Income had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$43.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Exchange Income was given a new C$43.00 price target on by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$41.00.

4/5/2021 – Exchange Income had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$43.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TSE:EIF opened at C$38.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$37.46. Exchange Income Co. has a 12 month low of C$19.21 and a 12 month high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.31%.

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.05, for a total value of C$201,145.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$301,224.90.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

