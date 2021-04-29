Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB):

4/28/2021 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $111.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Kimberly-Clark have underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company’s K-C Professional segment is seeing softness due to declines in away-from-home demand and tough business conditions amid the pandemic. During the first quarter of 2021, segment sales declined 11% year over year. Additionally, Kimberly-Clark is incurring high pandemic-induced costs and commodity inflation. In first-quarter, sales and earnings fell year over year and missed the consensus mark. Moreover, management lowered its 2021 view to reflect more challenging conditions in the short term. Nevertheless, the company intends to remain committed to its K-C Strategy 2022 and anticipates strengthening its market position. Also, savings from the 2018 Global Restructuring and Focus on Reducing Costs Everywhere programs have been offering respite.”

4/26/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $122.00 to $123.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $147.00 to $137.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $137.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $146.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Kimberly-Clark had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.

3/19/2021 – Kimberly-Clark was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $144.00.

Shares of KMB stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.30. 95,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,356,042. The firm has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.71.

Get Kimberly-Clark Co alerts:

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.