Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Linde (LIN)

4/24/2021 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

4/20/2021 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

4/16/2021 – Linde was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

4/14/2021 – Linde was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $321.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

4/13/2021 – Linde had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $311.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Linde is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $287.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $172.76 and a 52-week high of $292.49. The company has a market capitalization of $150.13 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.73 and its 200 day moving average is $257.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

