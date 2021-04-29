Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Biogen (BIIB)

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/26/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $343.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Biogen had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright.

4/19/2021 – Biogen had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $343.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $236.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Biogen had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $236.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $265.33. The company had a trading volume of 529,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.17 and its 200 day moving average is $264.48. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92.

Get Biogen Inc alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in Biogen by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 13,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.