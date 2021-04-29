Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Short Interest Update

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, a growth of 147.3% from the March 31st total of 14,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 68,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of RCHG stock opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. Recharge Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $1,069,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,089,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Recharge Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

