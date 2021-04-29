Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target Raised to GBX 8,500

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

LON RKT traded up GBX 64 ($0.84) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6,392 ($83.51). 840,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,315 ($82.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £45.59 billion and a PE ratio of 38.44.

