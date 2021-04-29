RED (RED) Market Cap Reaches $795,683.15

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Over the last seven days, RED has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One RED coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. RED has a total market cap of $795,683.15 and $31,858.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $251.54 or 0.00474874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 58.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006504 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000687 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

