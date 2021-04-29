Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Trading Up 4.7%

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) shares rose 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $36.93 and last traded at $35.94. Approximately 2,051 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 353,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.32.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

The company has a market cap of $563.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 25.18% and a negative return on equity of 64.97%. The company had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -10.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRGB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 19.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

