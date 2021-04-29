Redd (RDD) Achieves Market Cap of $30.62 Million

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Redd Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

