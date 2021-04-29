ReddCoin (RDD) Price Down 26.4% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 29th. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $234.25 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded down 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,265.85 or 1.00258929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00041411 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $673.26 or 0.01243878 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $285.64 or 0.00527731 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.93 or 0.00395246 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00156750 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003888 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

