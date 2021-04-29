RedFOX Labs [old] Price Reaches $0.0146 on Exchanges (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RedFOX Labs [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067714 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00020412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00077649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.42 or 0.00823726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00097866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001641 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RFOX is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.