Regency Centers (REG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts expect Regency Centers to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $62.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $33.29 and a fifty-two week high of $63.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 232.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.18%.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $465,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,578,208. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $581,000.00. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,000 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Regency Centers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

