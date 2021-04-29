Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $8.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

REGN stock opened at $487.77 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.07 and its 200-day moving average is $506.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $525.00 to $477.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

