Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $8.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $2.42. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.
REGN stock opened at $487.77 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $481.07 and its 200-day moving average is $506.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.